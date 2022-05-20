iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Trimmed by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,559,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 454,486 shares during the last quarter.

IWR opened at $68.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.60 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

