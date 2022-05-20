iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 453.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. The stock had a trading volume of 33,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,524. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average is $77.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

