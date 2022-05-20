iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Raised by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.
NASDAQ SOXX opened at $397.16 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $377.33 and a twelve month high of $559.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.12.
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
