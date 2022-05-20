iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $383.87

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $383.87 and last traded at $383.99, with a volume of 236714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $391.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,579 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

