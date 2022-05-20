iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $141.61

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $141.61 and last traded at $141.83, with a volume of 11605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.05.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,483,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 647,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 602,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $77,790,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.