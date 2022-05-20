iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,206,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,003 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 15.3% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $126,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,906,000 after purchasing an additional 610,869 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 150.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.77. 1,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.07. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $111.85.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
