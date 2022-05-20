Isiklar Coin Hits One Day Volume of $311,549.00 (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $311,549.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001401 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Isiklar Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,168.16 or 0.99972292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Isiklar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Isiklar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.