iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

STAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of STAR opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05. iStar has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. iStar’s payout ratio is 4.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iStar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

