ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Buys £148.72 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne acquired 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 286 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($183.33).

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 311.30 ($3.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 337.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 356.34. The company has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.77. ITM Power Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 208.24 ($2.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.15 ($6.61).

Get ITM Power alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 500 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.78) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 512.89 ($6.32).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.