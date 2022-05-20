ITT Inc. (ITT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on July 5th

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.264 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

ITT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. ITT has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ITT to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. ITT has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ITT by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 913,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,741,000 after purchasing an additional 336,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 23,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

