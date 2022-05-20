ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target Raised to GBX 66

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 64 ($0.79) to GBX 66 ($0.81) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

ITV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.15) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 114 ($1.41).

ITV stock opened at GBX 69.34 ($0.85) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46. ITV has a 12 month low of GBX 66.38 ($0.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

In related news, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,122.37). Also, insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 110,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($122,106.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

