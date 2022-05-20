ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

ITVPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ITVPY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 14,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,349. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

