Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Jabil is benefiting from solid demand in key end markets together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply chain dynamics. It is likely to witness strong top-line growth in healthcare, automotive, industrial and 5G wireless and cloud businesses. Jabil’s Photonics business unit and EFFECT Photonics joined forces to develop next-generation coherent optical modules. EFFECT Photonics will make its System-on-Chip optical technology available, and Jabil will leverage its manufacturing coherent modules with extensive sourcing capabilities. However, the company is expected to suffer from supply chain disruptions. It faces intense competition from both domestic and international electronic manufacturing services and design providers. Commoditization and consolidation are other headwinds for the company.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JBL. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.29.

NYSE JBL opened at $57.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. Jabil has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 666,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,735,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,603,000 after buying an additional 125,875 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,918,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after buying an additional 2,300,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

