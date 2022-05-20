Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.77. 755,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

