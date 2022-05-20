JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of JD.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.69.

JD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 266,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of -51.75 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QVT Financial LP increased its stake in JD.com by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in JD.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in JD.com by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in JD.com by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after purchasing an additional 52,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

