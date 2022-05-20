JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) PT Lowered to GBX 210 at Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.79) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.45) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 537.50 ($6.63).

LON JD opened at GBX 124.70 ($1.54) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 116.90 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.02.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

