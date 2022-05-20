Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) a €35.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.46) target price on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($41.67) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

ETR S92 opened at €43.88 ($45.71) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -54.28. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €25.10 ($26.15) and a fifty-two week high of €50.90 ($53.02). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

