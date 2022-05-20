Jefferies Financial Group Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $238.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $290.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.65.

LOW traded down $5.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.06. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $179.76 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

