Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Imperial Brands PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imperial Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMBBY. Barclays raised their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($20.09) to GBX 1,780 ($21.94) in a report on Thursday.

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

