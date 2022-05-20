Jersey Electricity plc (JEL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.60 on June 21st

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Jersey Electricity stock opened at GBX 552.58 ($6.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 598.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 606.22. The company has a market capitalization of £169.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. Jersey Electricity has a 12-month low of GBX 515.40 ($6.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 634.85 ($7.83).

In other news, insider Wendy Dorman purchased 1,700 shares of Jersey Electricity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £9,945 ($12,259.62).

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

