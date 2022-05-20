John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $33.87

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $33.03. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
