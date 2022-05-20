John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Gap Down to $33.87

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $33.03. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $33.03, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,836,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 94,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

