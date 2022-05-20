Johnson Financial Group LLC Has $336,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,053,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after purchasing an additional 748,098 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,539,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after purchasing an additional 298,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,545. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

