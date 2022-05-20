Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases 46,949 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.6% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $22,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.13. 78,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,414,594. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

