Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 126.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

HYFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,352. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $288.00 million, a P/E ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $110.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $175,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.