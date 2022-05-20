Johnson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,731 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,133,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

