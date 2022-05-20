Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $626.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $132.00.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $189.62 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 61.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

