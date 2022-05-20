JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on YY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JOYY from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of YY stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. JOYY has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $88.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. JOYY had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $663.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 6.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in JOYY by 3.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in JOYY by 5.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

