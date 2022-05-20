JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €260.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €265.00 ($276.04) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €194.80 ($202.92) on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($215.42). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €211.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €210.73.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
