JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €260.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €260.00 ($270.83) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €265.00 ($276.04) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($281.25) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($260.42) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €255.00 ($265.63) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €194.80 ($202.92) on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($174.27) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($215.42). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €211.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €210.73.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.