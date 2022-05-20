JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €63.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($65.83) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPW. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($67.71) target price on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($69.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €61.81 ($64.39).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €37.48 ($39.04) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($43.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €48.83.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

