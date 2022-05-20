JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 213.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.78% of KeyCorp worth $167,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after buying an additional 1,255,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,686,000 after buying an additional 102,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,627,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,545,000 after buying an additional 295,493 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,939,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,028,000 after buying an additional 33,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,794,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,159,000 after buying an additional 55,060 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.31.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.22.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

