JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 192.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.15% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $182,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,449,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $43.03 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $132.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85.

