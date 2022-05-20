JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $176,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,847,166.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.26. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $50.96 and a one year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.98 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

Blueprint Medicines Profile (Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.