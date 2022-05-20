JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $155.40 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,235 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $155,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on KRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

