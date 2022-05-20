JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $109.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.85.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $10,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

