JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 5,247 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.00% of Chemed worth $166,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 23.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 66.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of CHE stock opened at $486.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $539.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,348,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.91, for a total transaction of $1,409,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.