JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020,736 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.86% of Global-e Online worth $167,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 9.6% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $83.77.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

