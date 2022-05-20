JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Hiscox (LON:HSX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 895 ($11.03) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HSX. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.07) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,067 ($13.15) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.58).

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 931.20 ($11.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 947.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 910.63. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.11) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($17,661.96). Also, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £149,559.80 ($184,368.59).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

