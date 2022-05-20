JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $30.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of M opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 64.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 2.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

