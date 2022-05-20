JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Target Price to $6.50

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.75.

WEBR stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. Weber has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.23.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20). Weber had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Weber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Weber by 133.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

