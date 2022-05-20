JPMorgan Russian Securities (LON:JRS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $476.79

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (LON:JRS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 476.79 ($5.88) and traded as low as GBX 84 ($1.04). JPMorgan Russian Securities shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.07), with a volume of 104,883 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £35.18 million and a PE ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 105.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 468.66.

JPMorgan Russian Securities Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

