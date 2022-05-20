JT Stratford LLC Sells 340 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JT Stratford LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average of $163.54. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

