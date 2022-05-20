Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives $65.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBAXY. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

JBAXY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

