K21 Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last Week (K21)

K21 (K21) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One K21 coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001306 BTC on popular exchanges. K21 has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $74,767.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,294.86 or 1.00012182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001707 BTC.

K21 Coin Profile

K21 is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,552,277 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

