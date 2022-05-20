Kalmar (KALM) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Kalmar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Kalmar has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $96,848.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,028.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,975.08 or 0.06752508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00510492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00033356 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,558.31 or 1.76270683 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,736,044 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.