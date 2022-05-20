Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Kamada updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kamada has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares in the last quarter.

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

