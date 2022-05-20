Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.37

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.37 and last traded at $32.73, with a volume of 2234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaman from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $909.63 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.20). Kaman had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kaman by 32.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kaman by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kaman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Kaman by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,716,000 after acquiring an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

