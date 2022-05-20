KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Lowered to €69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €71.00 ($73.96) to €69.00 ($71.88) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($82.29) to €75.00 ($78.13) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded KBC Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded KBC Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded KBC Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBC Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.48.

KBCSY stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $29.97. 172,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $2.7804 dividend. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. This represents a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

