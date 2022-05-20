KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.64 billion. KBR reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year sales of $6.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $46.44. 1,352,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $56.94.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in KBR by 2.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 14,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 4.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in KBR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

