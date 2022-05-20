KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.50.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.01.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.78 and a beta of -1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. KE has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $54.49.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KE will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in KE by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,856,000 after buying an additional 755,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,617,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,856 shares during the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Company Profile (Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.