Kelly L. Price Sells 6,795 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) COO Kelly L. Price sold 6,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $88,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SOI traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $12.65. 210,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.03 million, a PE ratio of 114.56 and a beta of 1.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 381.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

